Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.12% of Energy Recovery worth $61,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,685,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 1,764,754 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,780,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 67,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,521,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $774,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,281.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $774,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,281.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,283. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $848.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

