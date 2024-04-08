Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.03.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

