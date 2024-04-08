Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $138.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

