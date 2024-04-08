EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,091 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 90,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

