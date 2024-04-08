Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

