Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.04.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EQR opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.