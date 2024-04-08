Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,438. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

