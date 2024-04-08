EVgo’s (EVGO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock valued at $234,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in EVgo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

