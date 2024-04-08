Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1,247.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Exelon stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.