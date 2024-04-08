Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1,247.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

