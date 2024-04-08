Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov Sells 44,300 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 1,058,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 778,481 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

FENC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

