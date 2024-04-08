Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov Sells 44,300 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:FENC opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FENC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FENC
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.