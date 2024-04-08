Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,190 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 166.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

