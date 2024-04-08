Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $196.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

