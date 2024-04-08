Fifth Third Bancorp Has $351,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $115.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.