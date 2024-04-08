Fifth Third Bancorp Has $390,000 Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $63.14 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

