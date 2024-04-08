Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $369,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after acquiring an additional 167,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Up 1.2 %

APi Group stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

