Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 464 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

