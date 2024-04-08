Financial Comparison: Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocado Group and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Grocery Outlet 2 4 3 0 2.11

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $31.44, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Ocado Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $3.97 billion 0.67 $79.44 million $0.79 33.95

This table compares Ocado Group and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 2.00% 7.17% 2.94%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Ocado Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services. The company is involved in the software and robotics platform business that provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a managed service, as well as offers Ocado Intelligent Automation that sells its technology to warehouse environments in non-grocery markets. In addition, the company provides online retail and automated storage and retrieval solutions for general merchandise to corporations. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

