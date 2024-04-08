First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.41.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
