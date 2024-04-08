First Merchants Corp Acquires 44,987 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

