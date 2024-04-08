First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WM opened at $206.93 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

