First Merchants Corp Buys 1,118 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $73.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.