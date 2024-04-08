First Merchants Corp Buys 3,119 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,400,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $341.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.05. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

