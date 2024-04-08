First Merchants Corp Buys 5,671 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in American Water Works by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

