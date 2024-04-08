First Merchants Corp Buys 963 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 230.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.