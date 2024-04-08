First Merchants Corp Cuts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,856 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

