First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,836,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $169.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

