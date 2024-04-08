First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

