First Merchants Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,190,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $119.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.