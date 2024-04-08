First Merchants Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

