First Merchants Corp Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $183.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average is $137.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

