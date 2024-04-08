First Merchants Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after buying an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

