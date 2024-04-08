First Merchants Corp Has $3.02 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $118.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

