First Merchants Corp Has $432,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

