First Merchants Corp Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $225.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $345.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average is $237.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

