First Merchants Corp Has $653,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $76.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

