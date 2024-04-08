First Merchants Corp Has $833,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,561 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

HRL opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

