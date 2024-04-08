First Merchants Corp Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

