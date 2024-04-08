First Merchants Corp Lowers Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $85.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

