First Merchants Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWS opened at $123.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

