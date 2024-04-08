First Merchants Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.