First Merchants Corp Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

