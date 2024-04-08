First Merchants Corp Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

T opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

