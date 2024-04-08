First Merchants Corp Sells 105 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $227.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

