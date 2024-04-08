First Merchants Corp Sells 1,174 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

