First Merchants Corp Sells 153 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $543.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.15.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

