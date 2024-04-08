First Merchants Corp Sells 180 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Pool Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $396.25 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.37 and a 200 day moving average of $370.83.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pool
In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
