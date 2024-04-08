First Merchants Corp Sells 1,801 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.