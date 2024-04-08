First Merchants Corp Sells 2,370 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

