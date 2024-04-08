First Merchants Corp Sells 24,226 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $114.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

